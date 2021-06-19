Number of people vaccinated

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.