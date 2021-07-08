Number of people vaccinated

Tags
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1963
The annual Venango County employees picnic lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at South Park near the county courthouse in Franklin.
This year's cases
The Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club will host a community service day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…
Rockland High School
July 8, 1999
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
What can we learn from the pandemic, and how can people find reliable information as they make what could be the most important health decision of their lives in the months to come?
Sugarcreek Borough is now a Second Amendment sanctuary municipality.
Oil City Class of 1975
Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres club held their card/games day luncheon recently at the club house on West First Street.
Dean's list
McGinty
John and Shirley Ward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
July 7, 1999
July 6, 1999
Venango County Democrats
Franklin Class of 1970
July 5, 1999
By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Although the Daily Derrick was first published in 1871, it was the offspring of several other short-lived local newspapers.
By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
In 1871, six years after the Civil War ended and 12 years after Col. Edwin Drake struck oil in Titusville, Oil City was a booming oil town that was growing more prosperous every day.
July 3, 1999
State driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday.
Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.
PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…
Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.
A motion to expedite several pending actions in federal court related to the scheduled closure of Polk State Center has been filed in the Pennsylvania Middle District Court.
