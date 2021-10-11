Oct. 11, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The Reid Gas Engine in front of the PennDOT building was dedicated Saturday by the Heritage Society of Oil City as part of O.C.toberfest activities.
- From staff reports
-
Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Oct. 9, 1999
Oil City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the city and in Rocky Grove starting Monday.
- From staff reports
-
A household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center at 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
When missionaries came to Liberia in the mid-1970s, Zayzay Gwepougee Kpadeh was always the first in his village, in Lofa County, Liberia, to welcome them.
An additional $3,485 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $5,665.
Animal call demonstration
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Dora Williams Nageli of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.
Friday, Oct. 8
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.
Oct. 8, 1999
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The blight review of Oil City’s East End evaluated the physical condition of each building on each property.
Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.
John and Nancy Zastawney of Polk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
James and Nancy Ruby of Oil City will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion GOP to hold fall banquet
Marilyn Mohnkern, who celebrated her 63rd wedding anniversary Monday, worked at Gustafson Nursery.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Outstanding Citizen Award.
- From staff reports
-
Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost for the western integrated university comprised of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities.
- From staff reports
-
Wesley Grange will host a free informational presentation by Venango County PA MEDI at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
- From staff reports
-
The Council on Greenways and Trails will present its annual Greenways Awards during a ceremony Saturday morning.
- Kara O'Neil
-
The Forest County sheriff’s office is planning its annual Shop-With-A-Cop event, and it may end up looking similar to last year.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $451,000 grant to Forest County for the construction of two broadband towers.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer told council members Wednesday that a budget has been crafted without a tax increase for the fifth straight year in the borough.
The Franklin High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 55-year reunion Friday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Benjamin’s Roadhouse.
Oct. 7, 1999
Blain and Barbara “Bobbie” Daum of Tionesta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oct. 6, 1999
Raymond Wise of Franklin died Sept. 20, 2021.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past eight days.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to support a county-wide broadband engineering plan.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced the winners of the inaugural Oil Region Tourism Awards.
An additional $1,330 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $2,180.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
Most Viewed Articles
-
How 'Many Saints of Newark' resolves the mysterious fate of a 'Sopranos' character
-
Pair going to great lengths for Halloween display at OC home
-
Franklin Class of 1966 holds 55-year reunion
-
Man accused of breaking down door at residence
-
Franklin boy featured in video on Times Square jumbotron
-
Franklin woman charged for setting fire to home
-
Police and Fire Calls Oct. 5
-
Woman sentenced for $70,000 theft from fire department
-
Venango veterans affairs leader has big plans
-
Police and Fire - Oct. 6
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
The Family of Donald L. Johnson of Franklin, PA would lik…
5 yr. old Chocolate Lab mix with green collar. Harriot Av…
Lost - dog in Barkeyville area. Her name is Blue, is a mi…
Lost on 8-7-21. Small gold necklace, great centemental va…
Found Irish Setter mix on Sandy Road, Tylersburg October …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Pickleball mania is here!
-
Bulldogs roll past Knights
-
Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers
-
Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons
-
Knights sweep past Oilers
-
Orioles sweep tri-meet with Oilers, Cards
-
Wry, Dill propel Oil City booters past Keystone
-
Yard lifts Knights past Rockets
-
Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title
-
Autumn Leaf special
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man accused of breaking down door at residence
-
Franklin woman charged for setting fire to home
-
Police and Fire Calls Oct. 5
-
Police and Fire - Oct. 6
-
Police and Fire - Oct. 7
-
Police and Fire Oct. 9
-
Franklin man facing child porn charges
-
Police and fire calls - Oct. 4
-
2 people killed in crash remain unidentified
-
Police and Fire Oct. 2
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Driver helps at crash scene — then his SUV is stolen with 5 kids inside, North Carolina police say
-
We don’t want you, Gov. DeSantis tells desperate Haitians trying to migrate to Florida
-
State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel
-
Family of Texas classroom shooting suspect says he was bullied, robbed at school
-
Christian McCaffrey practiced with the Panthers for the first time since his injury
-
Southwest cancels flights across Florida throughout weekend
-
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
-
Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons
-
4 dead after small plane crashes at Georgia's DeKalb airport
-
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation