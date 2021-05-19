Number of people vaccinated

Tags
- From staff reports
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding FLEX Presents event on Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - In a strong contrast to the 2020 general election, voter turnout for the 2021 primary election was down to about 30.4%. There were few contested races and many open positions on the ballot.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Republican William Carbaugh Jr. and Democrat Joseph Schmader won nominations Tuesday for Forest County sheriff.
- From staff reports
Seven candidates will vie for five seats on the Oil City School Board come November.
- From staff reports
Dean's list
- From staff reports
Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday for people in need.
- From staff reports
American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 will co-host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue.
- From staff reports
Great Benninghoff Robbery Hike
- From staff reports
May 19, 1999
- From staff reports
Students participating in the Venango County eAcademy competed in the academy's Demo Day on Friday at Clarion University's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- From staff reports
Here's a look at how tri-county residents cast their votes Tuesday on the four statewide ballot questions:
- From staff reports
MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
- From staff reports
May 18, 1999
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,304 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,150 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Alma Bowser Fithian of Beaufort, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Kim Riddle.
- From staff reports
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and VFW Post 7132 will hold Memorial Day weekend services Sunday and Monday, May 30 and 31, in Rimersburg.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Clarion County's records improvement committee has taken the first concrete steps toward resolving a decades old problem.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
There is no tax increase in the Oil City School District's proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
- From staff reports
Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service for the New Bethlehem community at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Gumtown Park.
- From staff reports
Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
Gene and Jane Hutchinson of Oil City celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
- From staff reports
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on May 11, 2021.
- From staff reports
May 17, 1999
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Emlenton residents on Saturday morning walked through the borough in search of two years' worth of litter to clean up.
- From staff reports
Isabelle Burneisen of Oil City will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
RIMERSBURG - The Donald R. Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg was hit by a flood in 2019, but volunteers hope to open the museum for Memorial Day after extensive renovations.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
Scholarships
