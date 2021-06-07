Number of people vaccinated

- From staff reports
June 7, 1999
June 7, 1999
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
A total of 106 seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement exercises for the Franklin High School Class of 2021 at the high school football field.
- From staff reports
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
- From staff reports
June 5, 1999
June 5, 1999
Graduates
Graduates
Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Valley Grove Elementary School students were given nearly 3,000 free books this week as a part of the school's summer literacy bag drive-thru.
- From staff reports
The Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarship monies to local students.
- From staff reports
Cranberry High School held a senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2021.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Write-in candidates received enough votes in several Venango County municipalities for their names to appear on the general election ballots in November.
- From staff reports
This year marks the final year of the Thomas McGinty-Patrick Connelly Charity Golf Classic that provides scholarships to Venango Catholic High School students.
Mini Indie Fest
- From staff reports
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
June 4, 1999
June 4, 1999
Duffer's Driving Range at 6656 Route 322 in Franklin will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today at the range.
- From staff reports
The Venango County Relay for Life fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Cranberry Mall parking lot.
- From staff reports
The following students at Keystone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The Venango County Relay For Life will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and the luminaria ceremony will follow at 9 p.m. at the Cranberry Mall/Sears parking lot area.
- From staff reports
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
- From staff reports
Dean's list
Dean's list
Passages
Passages
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Paginators, if you have to shrink 22 years ago, cut the last item of the 1999 section first before you cut out the 1933 section.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1970
Oil City Class of 1970
Randy and JoAnn Lewis of Pleasantville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
- From staff reports
Kaycee Jolley has been named valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2021.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
The Rocky Grove playground could get a facelift in 2022.
