Number of people vaccinated

July 9, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Construction continues in Cranberry Township as multiple projects were discussed at Thursday's meeting of the township supervisors.
Antlerless deer license sales will begin Monday for Pennsylvania residents, according to the Venango County treasurer's office.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County has received the first half of the $9.8 million the county was allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
Today
Music in Marienville
Self-guided tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
Shoup-Blair
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oil City Class of 1963
The annual Venango County employees picnic lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at South Park near the county courthouse in Franklin.
This year's cases
The Cranberry Clovers 4-H Club will host a community service day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.
GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…
Rockland High School
July 8, 1999
Forest County commissioners took care of routine matters and approved a proposal for broadband expansion at their meeting Wednesday.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Joretta Swartzfager of Tionesta. The article was submitted by her family.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
What can we learn from the pandemic, and how can people find reliable information as they make what could be the most important health decision of their lives in the months to come?
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Sugarcreek Borough is now a Second Amendment sanctuary municipality.
Oil City Class of 1975
Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres club held their card/games day luncheon recently at the club house on West First Street.
Dean's list
McGinty
July 7, 1999
John and Shirley Ward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
July 6, 1999
Venango County Democrats
Franklin Class of 1970
July 5, 1999
