Nurses to honor nurses

CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.
The chapter says the honors are an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of nurses, including under the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses need not be a member of the honor society to be remembered.
MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.