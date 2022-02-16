Fred Oakman and The Flood will be the performers at this week’s Karma Concert Series event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Karma Coffee on Seneca Street in Oil City.
The Karma concerts raise money for restorations of the old Lyric Theatre building.
HARRISBURG — According to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose approximately 12% over 2020.
Orders and payment for the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days in Venango County are due by Friday.
First Presbyterian Church at 700 Wood St. in Clarion will distribute food bags Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last.
Feb. 16, 2000
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to improve Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road) in Franklin and Sandycreek Township.
WARREN — Due to the weather forecast of warm temperatures and significant rainfall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Allegheny National Forest will close all currently open all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) trails at 8 a.m. today.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard an update on the 100 Seneca project in Oil City and addressed some other matters during the panel’s monthly meeting Tuesday.
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Graduates
BELLEFONTE — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. today to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on work being done in Congress.
Celebrating their first birthdays today are Forrest Taylor Williams, son of Mason Williams and Kyla Parkinson of Oil City; Felix Irias-Boone, son of Brittany Boone and Erick Irias of Oil City and grandson of Eric and Sanya Boone of Oil City; and Lewis Ryan Bell, son of Ryan and Laura Bell of…
Valley Grove School District is in the process of pre-registering students who will be eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.
Feb. 15, 2000
Don and Susie Fidler of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mildred “Millie” Cozad of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
WARREN — State Rep. Kathy Rapp, whose 65th district includes Forest and Crawford counties, announced fire departments in those counties have been awarded money from a grant program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
Christian Life Academy will host an “ABC’s and 123’s of Kindergarten” informational luncheon Wednesday, March 16.
Feb. 14, 2000
Vincent E. Latshaw Joanna Latshaw of Richland Hills, Texas will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Richard H. Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by his family.
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.
Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Rita Marguerite Hepfl Reed of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
The latest Oil Region Guide, the tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance, hits literature racks, visitor centers and the Internet this week.
Feb. 12, 2000
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin has hired Kristy Moore as the theatre’s administrative assistant/education coordinator and Jenalee Schenk as theatre relations coordinator.
Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will receive $25 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging as part of the national electric vehicle charging network.
Oil City Class of 1963
Saturday is PA 211 Day in Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Venango County will help observe how PA 211 continues to support the community by helping anyone who is trying to find health or human services for themselves, a friend or a loved one.
Feb. 11, 2000
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season.
HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.
Cranberry Township roadmaster Ted Williams is hoping for an early thaw that will help conserve the township’s salt supply.
Central Elementary School students in Franklin School District gathered in the school gym Thursday afternoon as they enthusiastically waited to hear the results of a pop tabs competition for sixth grader Emily Bookwalter.
Blood drive
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 10, 2000
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an antic…
VACANCY The North Clarion County School District is seeki…
Dancers Wanted, No Experience Required. Training Provided…
Downtown Franklin efficiency apt. W/G/S Gas & Elec. i…
PT /FT Clerical/Office Manager position. Knox area (814)229-0314
Single white female looking to meet SWM in his 60’s. No d…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
I want to thank everyone for taking the time to send card…