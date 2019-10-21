Oberlander holds ID theft, shredder event in Clarion

Rep. Donna Oberlander dumps a bag full of personal financial information into a bin to be shredded. Oberlander held a free identity theft and shredder event at her office in Clarion Saturday. (Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Dozens of Clarion-area residents helped protect their personal and financial information by destroying it Saturday. Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) held a free identity theft and shredder event at her office in Clarion.
"Thieves always seem to be one step ahead of us in trying to obtain our personal information for fraudulent use, and that's why it is so important to be as proactive as possible in keeping this data out of their hands," said Oberlander.