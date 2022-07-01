HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

“The court has wisely agreed that its temporary order (from May) is the right interpretation of the law,” Oberlander said. “The court took a look at the case before them and found that PennDOT has no authority to toll these bridges, including ones in Clarion and Jefferson counties, under current law. This is tremendous news for our area and for our future.”

Luka Krneta, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.

Oberlander, Hutchinson react to court's ruling on bridge tolls

  By LUKA KRNETA

