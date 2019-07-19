The Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center and Observatory on Camp Coffman Road will be open to the public Saturday night in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing
Weather permitting, the learning center and Bruce M. Bedow Memorial Observatory will open at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
People who use the new 30-inch telescope that was installed at the observatory last year will be able to see the moon, Jupiter and a variety of other celestial objects. People also make take their own telescopes and binoculars.
Oil Region Astronomical Society members will provide tips on viewing the night sky.
There is no fee to attend.
If it is cloudy or storming on Saturday, the event will be postponed.
Directions can be found online at http://www.oras.org.