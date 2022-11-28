An unusual number of obstacles challenged the organizers of Franklin’s Light-Up Night this year, according to Franklin events and marketing coordinator Ronnie Beith.

But the community came together and pulled it off, she said.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

Relay for Life team to raise funds
Relay for Life team to raise funds

  • From staff reports

The Chocoholics For a Cause Relay for Life team will set up a fundraising station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday at the Cranberry Mall.

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

  • From staff reports

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke
WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke

Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.