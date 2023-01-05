Oil City Redevelopment Authority members decided at their meeting Wednesday to move forward with the process of acquiring a blighted property in the East End.

After discussion, the authority agreed to ask the City of Oil City to acquire 1015 East Second St. for the authority from the Venango County Land Bank. The East Second property will be available for purchase at the judicial sale in the spring, said authority chairman Allen Shiller.

KARA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Farmers National completes merger with Emclaire

  • From staff reports

Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post
Community News

Assistant DA Fleeger to seek judge post

Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.