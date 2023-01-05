Oil City Redevelopment Authority members decided at their meeting Wednesday to move forward with the process of acquiring a blighted property in the East End.
After discussion, the authority agreed to ask the City of Oil City to acquire 1015 East Second St. for the authority from the Venango County Land Bank. The East Second property will be available for purchase at the judicial sale in the spring, said authority chairman Allen Shiller.
Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.