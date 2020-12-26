OC best dressed winners

- By STEVE HENRY
-
Can you believe that another year is about to begin? Maybe you'd rather say you are glad 2020 is over!
- From staff reports
-
Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday designed to erase a stigma.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
A Christmastime tradition at the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department station challenges residents to "keep it safe" during the holiday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said for a "white Christmas" to occur there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground.
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors adopted a 2021 budget, a spending plan that maintains all services and does not include a property tax hike, at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday extended the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration through March 31, 2021.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
- From staff reports
-
Graduation
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Democratic Committee has expanded its reach to provide free Christmas dinners to area residents as a result of a swell of volunteer offers.
- From staff reports
-
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.
- From staff reports
-
Students from Franklin Junior-Senior High School will present a virtual concert through Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.
- From staff reports
-
Heckathorn United Methodist Church has changed all its Christmas week services to online.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Siefer of Oil City. The article was submitted by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - More than 100 people came out in freezing temperatures and foot-deep snow to Clarion Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of the area's veterans.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- By KAREN PARSH
-
The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest is a little brighter this holiday season because of the generosity of a local couple.
- From staff reports
-
Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state's unemployment rate was down 0.8 percentage points over the month, to 6.6% in November, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
Most Viewed Articles
-
'Hard one to take'
-
Area's weekend virus cases reach 156
-
Singing Hills property up for sale
-
Police searching for man wanted in OC drug raid
-
Pat Boyle, retired Derrick publisher, dies
-
Shots of relief
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
-
Cranberry budget approved; Red Express gets zoning OK
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Franklin man facing burglary, theft charges
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
The Salvation Army Dental Center is seeking a full time h…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
I would like to thank all my Derrick & Clarion custom…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
On Holy Innocents Day December 28th In Loving Memory of M…
Lost Husky (male) with tags. Cooksburg/Marienville Area. …
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'
-
Big Ben takes the blame
-
Titans unveil all-decade teams
-
Bucs gift Bell trade
-
Slumping Steelers searching for answers
-
Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen
-
Santa, we need you this year more than ever before
-
'Rocky Run' has turned into a rocky road for my love of boxing
-
Helping the Penguins write a list for Santa this Christmas
-
Franklin booters notch all-region nods
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police searching for man wanted in OC drug raid
-
OC woman accused of attacking UPMC officer
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Franklin man facing burglary, theft charges
-
OC man wanted in drug case taken into custody
-
Man accused of breaking into Pinegrove property
-
Police investigate threat to school district
-
Sandycreek Township crash
-
2-vehicle crash in OC
-
LifeFlight responds to Clarion Township crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor
-
Shut down by corona, Berlin restaurant opens for homeless
-
Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver
-
Violent crash splits vehicle in half, kills 5 in both cars
-
Explosion rocks downtown Nashville
-
Handcuffed man shoots officer 3 times with hidden gun, flees
-
Virus rules not enforced. Grieving Texas family asks: Why?
-
Black doctor dies of COVID after racist treatment complaints
-
Nurses fear what's to come: 'Walk down our unit for a day'
-
Beyond the no-knock: Push in states to reform police tactics