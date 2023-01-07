Judy Mathews, a Franklin Elks member and a district vice president with the Pennsylvania Elks, and Oil City Elks exalted ruler John Clark (center) presented Venango County Veterans Affairs director Harry Whittemore with $4,000 to help county veterans in need. Oil City Elks secretary Tim Wade applied for a grant so the lodge could obtain the money.
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.
Harry Whittemore, the Venango County Veterans Affairs director, said the Elks wrote a grant and bought $4,000 in gift cards for groceries and gas that were given to him to distribute to veterans in need.
Penn State Extension, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and the Clarion County Forest Stewardship Committee, will host the Clarion Forest Landowner Conference from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Grunenwald Science & Tech…
Sugarcreek Borough Council members were presented with two solutions during their meeting Wednesday regarding concerns raised by Venango Water Sewage owner Kevin Rhodes about a water line crossing a culvert.
Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Tuesday it has completed the merger of Emclaire Financial Corp., the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (Emlenton Bank), with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a…
Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.