OC employee Cook honored as he retires after 41 years

Rick Cook greets his friends and co-workers as they pass by his Englewood Avenue home Friday. Cook retired Friday after 41 years with the City of Oil City. He has been the city's property maintenance inspector and zoning officer. (By Ryan Kunselman)
A motorcade of honking cars and cheering riders snaked past Rick Cook's house on Oil City's Englewood Avenue on Friday afternoon to congratulate him on his retirement as the city's property maintenance inspector and zoning officer.
The occasion was the last day on the job for Cook who retired Friday after 41 years with the City of Oil City.