OC escapes winter flooding, but other years brought much havoc

Oil City has had its share of floods, many of them resulting from ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River. This March 26, 1913, photograph shows high water on Seneca Street as a result of backwater flooding along the creek. The picture shows the Imperial Hotel at 263 Seneca St., just opposite the Oil City Post Office that now houses the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry. The hotel, managed at that time by Benjamin H. Clickner, was one of 16 hotels and rooming houses in Oil City.
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.
It marks the first time in more than 10-plus years that the city has not experienced some degree of downtown flooding.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…