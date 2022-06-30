Some changes are coming to the Oil City farmers market in July.
Beginning next week, the open-air curb market will be changing its hours and will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 30, on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program for eligible projects within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is, for the most part, above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.98, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but down overall from the previous week.
An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.