The Oil City Fire Department handed out about 460 coats to children in need in Venango County this year through its Coats for Kids Program.

The coats were distributed Friday by the Oil City, Valley Grove and Cranberry school districts, said John Horn, an Oil City firefighter who organizes the coat drive every year.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory
Community News

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Editor’s note: Michelle Inciarrano, a contributing writer to the newspaper from Oil City, provides a firsthand account of what it was like to be in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

Community News

About People

95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Regional college announces time, locations for open house

  • From staff reports

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…

Community News

Knox donates $20,000 to ambulance service

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Setting an example it hopes other municipalities will follow, Knox Borough Council members earlier this month agreed to donate $20,000 to Knox Ambulance Service.

Community News

Tri-county area sees upward push in gas prices

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Community News

About People

RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …