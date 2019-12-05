The Oil City Fire Department will hold its second annual Fill the Fire Truck collection for Toys for Tots from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event will take place at the Central Avenue Plaza and coincide with Oil City's Christmas Past festivities.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Oil City Fire Department will hold its second annual Fill the Fire Truck collection for Toys for Tots from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The event will take place at the Central Avenue Plaza and coincide with Oil City's Christmas Past festivities.