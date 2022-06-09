GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.