A Venango County assistance program aimed at helping people pay for housing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic is not available to people who live in Oil City and Franklin.
Venango County, Sugarcreek Borough and Cranberry Township have made funding available in their Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Programs to help low- to moderate-income households recover from disruptions to their incomes due to the pandemic by paying up to three months of rent, mortgage and utilities payments.