Garbage pickup will be delayed one day next week in Oil City, except for Monday, due to the July 4th holiday on Tuesday.

Community News

Club Notes

Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.

Community News

Franklin board OKs purchase of more emergency systems

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.

Community News

State gets $1.16B for internet expansion

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.

Free

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.