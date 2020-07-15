OC girls plan lemonade fundraiser

Four young girls from Oil City have put their hearts and hands together to operate a lemonade stand during a block yard sale in their area to raise funds to support U.S. soldiers and sailors serving overseas. The four pals, from left, Katie Luxbacher, Sammie Bartlett, Lilly Shiley and Corabel Shiley, will have lemonade, cookies and cupcakes available for a donation from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 309 Cowell Ave., Oil City. They will use the money they raise to send care packages to active duty service members. (Contributed photo)