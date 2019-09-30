OC Healthcare earns wound certification

Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center was recently recognized as a Center of Excellence for Wound Management by VOHRA Wound Physicians. The Oil City center is the first skilled nursing center in Venango, Clarion, and Crawford counties to receive this honor. The facility has an interdisciplinary team that works with a VOHRA wound physician to ensure that residents receive quality wound care. This team includes Dr. Amy Miles, Licensed Practical Nurse Jamie Vanwormer, Assistant Director of Nursing Faith Elder, and Licensed Practical Nurse Lisa Chase. (Contributed photo)