OC hires assistant high school principal

Oil City School Board members voted to hire an assistant high school principal at the panel's meeting Monday.
The board, in an 8-1 vote, hired Lisa Shuffstall at an annual salary of $72,000.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 3:22 am
