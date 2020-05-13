Oil City will hold its annual e-waste recycling collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the city garage on Regan Drive in Siverly.
City residents are advised they should wear a mask and practice social distancing by remaining in their vehicle.
