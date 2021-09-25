OC homecoming queen crowned

Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
David and Debbie Zacherl of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary today.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
‘Lift Him Up’ praise concert
Church resume in-person worship services
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
- From staff reports
-
There’s less than a week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
Sept. 24, 1999
Zonta — Zonta Club members met Tuesday at Karma Coffee in Oil City.
Oren Baughman
Friends for Food will be held this year on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Shane Alexander concert
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A group of local residents will travel by bus from Franklin to join the Pennsylvania March for Life in Harrisburg on Monday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…
Friday, Sept. 24
- From staff reports
-
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Sept. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The billy goat that has been wandering about the Franklin and Sugarcreek areas since early this month has been caught.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
The 31st annual Friends for Food campaign is getting started, and this year will look much the same as last year with some added conveniences.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Quiet Creek Farm in Brookville on Sept. 14.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Grace Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE — East Forest Principal Deb Arner planted the seed and, with the help of Abraxas, it grew into the Marienville Area Community Garden.
Sept. 22, 1999
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in memory of the following:
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
CASA of Venango County is looking for volunteers and will hold a virtual informational session at 6 p.m. today.
80TH BIRTHDAY — Chuck Zerres of Franklin will mark his 80th birthday Monday, Oct. 4. He worked for nearly 40 years at Joy Manufacturing Co., before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, the late Patricia Zerres, led a local missions ministry for decades. He is a resident at a memory care center…
- From staff reports
-
Venango County Human Services will celebrate September as National Recovery Month during an event Friday.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
Schools boards and community members at Keystone and Allegheny-Clarion Valley school districts on Monday debated the masking mandate ordered Aug. 31 by the state Department of Health.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango Regional Economic Development Authority board members heard updates at their monthly meeting Tuesday about the 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square project and the eAcademy program.
- From staff reports
-
The 2021 Oil Valley Film Festival announced its winners from among 22 films representing nine countries from the sixth annual event.
- From staff reports
-
Clay Kilgore, author, researcher and historian, will be the featured speaker at the next online presentation sponsored by Washington’s Trail 1753.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,875 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday. A total of 1,071 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has nine COVID-19 in-patients.
- From staff reports
-
First United National Bank wanted to make remote learning more fun for students during these challenging times, so the FUN bank offered free access to the online Banzai financial literacy program for more than 2,180 students and teachers at seven local schools.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past seven days.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
In November 1952, The Derrick unveiled its new digs on West First Street during a three-day open house that attracted many subscribers and members of the community.
- From staff reports
-
The eighth annual “A Night at the Museum” benefit gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Ron Mong, a CPA and dairy consultant with the Herbein company, is retiring after a career in the dairy industry that spans more than 40 years.
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.
Sept. 21, 1999
Tea Party Patriots to meet
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated
-
Johnny Cash visited DeBence in 1977
-
Another solution to prevent Facebook hack is an authenticator app
-
Overnight news: 2 killed in Clarion County crash
-
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Clarion County crash
-
2 killed in Clarion County crash
-
Mask opponents address OC board
-
Overnight news
-
Overnight news: Police and fire report
-
Police and fire - Sept. 21
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
$500 REWARD for information leading to the return of a 2.…
Anticipated Carpentry Instructor Vacancy Announcement: Cr…
Friedhaber’s in Oil City is looking for a full time deliv…
NON smoking healthy early 70s white female looking for he…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes, plums and pe…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIn…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin scores season high in points but can't contain Dragons
-
Orioles, Knights split in Region 3 cross country contest
-
CUP unveils 'Cal's Court'
-
Knights travel to take on winless Eagles
-
FHS boys stun Warren, 1-0
-
Oilers to host Huskies on Homecoming
-
Sharon blanks Oilers
-
Oriole spikers tame Tigers
-
Knights fall to North East
-
Clarion golfers clinch KSAC golf title
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Coroner identifies 2 killed in Clarion County crash
-
2 killed in Clarion County crash
-
Police and fire - Sept. 21
-
Police And Fire Calls Sept. 23, 2021
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 20
-
Cooperstown man accused of several sex assaults on girl
-
Police And Fire Calls - Sept. 24
-
2 people injured in Rockland crash
-
Police and Fire Calls - Sept. 17
-
Man killed in Forest County crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated
-
Alleged Mexican drug cartel boss charged in California
-
Officers who punched, kicked man sued in federal court
-
Rittenhouse judge bars evidence connecting Illinois teen to Proud Boys during trial
-
Ravens rally behind QB Lamar Jackson, force late fumble to finally beat Chiefs, 36-35
-
Girl abducted from Florida at 6 finds her way back to mother 14 years later, police say
-
Greg Cote's Week 3 NFL picks
-
Hundreds of COVID-19 Texas school cases were missing from state data. Here’s why
-
1st case of COVID in American Samoa arrives on Hawaii flight
-
North Carolina high school principal apologizes for ‘white’ sign on drinking water fountain