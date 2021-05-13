The Oil City Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Walk-ins can get shots Friday at mall clinic

  • From staff reports

Anyone who wants their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot can walk in to the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall on Friday without an appointment.

AAA prediction

  • From staff reports

AAA forecasts prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

3 is company on daily walks
3 is company on daily walks

  • From staff reports

Each day, Rouseville resident Mike Meitus and his beagle Buddy take a walk on the road behind Betts Machine shop, but they are never alone - a bobtailed orange cat always follows.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,258 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,219 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,140 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients (one co…

Winners announced in Electralloy essay program

  • From staff reports

Four high school seniors in Venango County - Sarah Fischer, Asher Andres, Natalie Janidlo and Colin Deeter - were the grand prize winners in the annual essay awards program sponsored by Electralloy, G.O. Carlson and GOC Property Holdings.

Penn Highlands honors virus victims, survivors

  • From staff reports

DuBOIS - This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare will plant a tree at each of its nine facilities, including at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, to honor both those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who survived.

Tri-county's gasoline prices mostly above regional average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week, for the most part, is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.10 - a price that is 7 about cents more expensive than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.