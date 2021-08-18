The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 6:01 am
