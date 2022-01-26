Puzzle Challenge to be held Saturday

The Oil City Library will hold its 2022 Puzzle Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

The challenge features two divisions (adult and family) in which teams will face off to complete a jigsaw puzzle in the quickest time.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Flu cases continue to rise

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — The number of influenza cases in both Clarion and Venango counties have increased, according to the latest count from the state Department of Health.

Community News

Getting it right

The Cranberry High School Class of 1956 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at King’s Restaurant in Franklin. An incorrect location was published in Tuesday’s newspaper.

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following residents of Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in February: Bob Michael, Feb. 2; Leslie Maxwell, Feb. 16; Dorothy Sopher and Ronald Dloniak, both Feb. 22; and Herta Henderson, Feb. 23. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 35…

Community News

A-C Valley Honor Roll

  • From staff reports

The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Library Memorials

Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Milo Alan Flaherty, Paul Lorigan, and the Venango County Firefighters.

Community News

Free Movie on Saturday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “How to Train Your Dragon” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Jane Hilliard, second; and Lois Greggs and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

About People

CARD SHOWER — The family of Rhonda Bush of Reno is holding a card shower for her on the occasion of her 61st birthday on Jan. 29. “She loves mail,” said Bush’s sister, Faye McKean. Cards may be sent to Bush at P.O. Box 177, Reno, Pa., 16343.