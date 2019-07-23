The Oil City Library has scheduled a special storytime for children on Thursday.
Touch-the-Truck, a new Oil Heritage Festival event, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Central Avenue Plaza on the city's South Side.
In conjunction with the event, the library is offering a storytime on a truck and vehicle theme from 10 to 11 a.m.
Children's librarian Annie Welsh will read stories and provide a craft activity. The indoor event is open free to all children.
A library membership is not required to participate in the storytime.