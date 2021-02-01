OC Main Street Program joins 'No Place Like Local' campaign

OC Main Street Program joins &apos;No Place Like Local&apos; campaign

The Oil City Main Street Program and Pennsylvania Downtown Center have joined forces to encourage people to support small businesses with the launch of February's "No Place Like Local" campaign.

Shoppers will have a chance to win a $50 or $100 gift card to a downtown Oil City business for participating.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.

Community News

  • From staff reports

ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.

Community News

Rapp votes to stop 'abuse of emergency powers'

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.

Community News

Panel approves James' jobless compensation bill

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

Community News

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.

Community News

Out of the Archives: Latonia Theater opened in 1929

  • From staff reports

The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.