David Mayer of Oil City has been elected president of the Oil Region Library Association that includes the Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries.
Mayer, elected at an association meeting Wednesday, succeeds Anne Bakker of Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
David Mayer of Oil City has been elected president of the Oil Region Library Association that includes the Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries.
Mayer, elected at an association meeting Wednesday, succeeds Anne Bakker of Franklin.