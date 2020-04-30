OC Masonic lodge will hold food drive

The Oil City Free Mason Lodge, Petrolia Lodge No. 363, will hold a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The fraternity will collect food and monetary donations for Community Services of Venango County.
