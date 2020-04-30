OC middle school students advance in competition

Members of the OCmsn team who will compete in a state-level contest are, from left, Carley Ames, Mackenzie Canaan, Shalyn Whittemore, Sarah Fox, Memphis Hulver, Olivia Vorse and Mackayla Canaan. (Contributed photo)
A group of seven students from Oil City Middle School competed in a regional contest in a program titled "What's So Cool About Manufacturing" and earned a spot to compete at the state level.
The "OCmsn" (Oil City Middle School News) team consists of four eighth grade students, twin sisters Mackenzie and Makayla Canaan, Sarah Fox and Olivia Vorse, and three seventh graders, Carley Ames, Memphis Hulver and Shalyn Whittemore.