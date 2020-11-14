The Oil City Ministerium is conducting a clothing drive to assist the Salvation Army.
Congregations within the ministerium are asked to contribute children's winter items including mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, hats and more.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Oil City Ministerium is conducting a clothing drive to assist the Salvation Army.
Congregations within the ministerium are asked to contribute children's winter items including mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, hats and more.