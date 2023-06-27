OC Music on the Square series continues July 6

The Oil City Main Street Program’s 2023 summer outdoor concert series Music on the Square will continue Thursday, July 6, with the Gordon-James Blues Band.
The music will begin at 7 p.m. in Oil City’s downtown Town Square.
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Classes of 2003, 2004
The City of Franklin events and marketing office has announced the winners of this year’s Liberty Fest parade, which took place Saturday.
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.
An ad hoc steering committee was formed Monday for the Clarion County Emergency Medical Services Task Force.
June 27, 2001
Over the years there have been many changes in the Allegheny River, and one recent change has caused concern in the area.
Monday, June 26
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.
June 26, 2001
According to Venango 911, Route 62 will be closed between Horsecreek Road and McPherson Road today.
June 25, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
A single lane restriction will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for application of a high friction surface treatment on the highway.
The City of Franklin has announced that new stop signs have been added at the intersections of Elk and Ninth streets and Elk and Fourth streets.
Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.
The Clarion Hospital Foundation, a charitable arm of Independence Health System, recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to 11 area high school and college students pursuing careers in the healthcare field.
Mariah Wessell was the valedictorian and Abigail Lander was the salutatorian of the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2023.
Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Pennsylvania American Water has recognized its Clarion team for 18 years without a safety incident.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.
Bridge Buddies
Marlene and Arthur Maines, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
June 23, 2001
Patriots Project to meet
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Jan Beichner, second; and Sunni Clickett and Jane Hillard, third.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a pre-golf scramble trade show from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Donald and Darlene McNaughton of Brookville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
June 22, 2001
The “I Love Clarion” celebration, scheduled Monday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall, is in need of volunteers.
The Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center (ORAS) has scheduled a free public night on Saturday with presentations and events, including how you can name the next exoplanet.
Forest County commissioners handled some routine matters at their meeting Wednesday.
The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
June 21, 2001
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.