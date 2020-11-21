OC playground gets fresh look

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of some South Side Neighborhood Association activities, but it didn't stop the organization from launching a project to enhance its Laugh and Play playground at East Third and Walnut streets in Oil City. The upgrade included trimming, new mulch, walkways and the installation of a motorcycle/rider and exercise peddler for youngsters. The changes were to mark the playground's 10th anniversary. The project was organized by core committee members (from left) Mary Balot, Judy Snow, Leah Gesing, Robin Moon, Trish McKissick and Jodi Donze. (Contributed photo)