Oil City will hold its annual E-waste recycling program for city residents Friday, May 21.
The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city garage on Regan Drive in Siverly.
It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…
Easter events in Utica
Morrison
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported form Clarion and Venango Counties.
Graduates
Travis Young is the manager of the new Shoe Sensation store in Cranberry.
Oil City Council approved a resolution at the panel's meeting Thursday that would gift the property at 157 Crawford St. to the city.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to participate in the Forest and Warren Adopt-A-Highway programs, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.
March 26, 1999
Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.
St. Stephen School
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
Planned roadwork was outlined at Thursday's Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
Sugarcreek tax collector
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday at its annual celebration that it raised $704,819 of total giving in its recent campaign.
Easter Bunny Lane
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.
March 25, 1999
Noah Taylor, a junior trumpet player at Franklin High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
CLARION - Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters said Wednesday that the hospital had administered about 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations prior to the beginning of this week.
The American Rescue Plan could pump millions of dollars into tri-county area municipalities.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
KNOX - The Keystone School Board recently approved a five-year labor pact with its teachers, finalizing contract talks that began more than a year ago.
Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
Oil City School Board members heard a report Monday about the autism support classroom at Smedley Street Elementary School.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
The Warren and Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council announced the availability of funds to assist Forest County residents at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
Venango Tea Party
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 23, 1999
The parents of Darren Buckholtz and Jennifer Schriefer have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
Senior students at Cranberry Area High School will have a bit of "normalcy" before they graduate.
