There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to dump double-digit snowfall in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, including eastern Pennsylvania. Northwestern Pennsylvania could get 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Community News

Bird count scheduled in Clarion County

  • From staff reports

Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.

Community News

If you want to help

  • From staff reports

Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.

Community News

Town hall to address virus, flu

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…

Dozens of new jobs expected in Knox
Community News

Dozens of new jobs expected in Knox

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."

Community News

GOP caucus files brief in support of election suit

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Community News

Drama club to air virtual production

  • From staff reports

TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.