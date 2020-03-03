OC students participate in choral festival

Oil City High School choir members, from left, Layla Hollis, Lorin DeGroat, Cassidy Webb, Brandon Huff, Emily Gates, Logan Peterson, Katie Fye and Micah Burkett participated in the Pennsylvania Music Education Association Region II Choral Festival held Friday and Saturday at Corry High School. Gates won a solo in one of the concert selections, and Hollis chaired first in her section and will participate in the PMEA All State Chorus Festival in April at the Poconos. (Contributed photo)
