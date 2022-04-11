Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad Engine 75 will be joined by Engine 85 to pull a new Photo Freight Charter ride on May 28. Railroad enthusiasts will be able to see all the rail engines at the OC&T, including the M-420W 3568, which will be featured in its true OC&T colors.
The OC&T Railroad is joining its Engine 85 to Engine 75 for a Photo Freight Charter event that will give riders the rare opportunity to see both engines together, as well as a look at the newly painted Engine 3568.
Contributed photos
The Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad and Oil Creek & Titusville Lines will offer a new train excursion for people who want to photograph its locomotives.
Many people have traveled on the OC&T to view “the valley that changed the world,” but this new event, a Photo Freight Charter, will give railroad enthusiasts a chance to see and photograph the railroad’s freight engines.
Although wet conditions postponed Saturday morning’s Easter Egg Hunt and photo opp with chicks at Franklin’s Fountain Park, there was still plenty of holiday-themed fun for the area’s children, and even the adults.
RECOGNIZED — Tarasia “Tara” J. Maguire, an agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2022. Maguire has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and has been a financial professional for 33 years. This is the second time Maguire has e…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a court-authorized operation, conducted in March, to disrupt a two-tiered global bot network of thousands of infected network hardware devices under the control of a threat actor known to security researchers as Sandworm.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would provide rural hospitals the ability to stay open and meet high demand due to COVID-19, according to a joint news release.