RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natur…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.