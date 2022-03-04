Sophomore Katherine Welch looks at a taxidermy skunk while listening to Ivy Kuberry, a representative with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, during the Oil City High School career fair Thursday.
Oil City High School students had the opportunity to explore options after high school during the school’s career fair Thursday.
A number of colleges and universities, technical schools, businesses, human services agencies, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania State Police, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and National Guard were represented at the event, which filled the high school gym.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.
Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
Many businesses have taken up residence in one of the spacious buildings that line Liberty Street in Franklin over the years, and an interesting endeavor there in the 1940s was a private detective agency — the Eagle Detective Bureau.