OCHS Class of 1954 holds reunion

The Oil City High School Class of 1954 held its 65-year on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Benjamin's restaurant in Franklin. There were 28 classmates in attendance and their guests. The group gathered for a class photo. They include: Row 1 - Sammi Settlemire, Carol Mansfield; Row 2 - Carol Yeager, Shirley Harper, Lydia Kelly, Dick Delahunty, Helen Boyles, Shirley Baughman, Donna Sanders, Jim Depew, Jim Puleo; Row 3 - Julie Osborne, Peg Pritchard, Kay Courtney, Blaine Rhodes, Barbara Shapiro, Duane Pritchard, Carl Mortimer, Bosco Hajduk, Pete Burch, Ed Filipowski, Bob Bickel, Corny Petulla, Bob Geer, Francis Beary. Three classmates who attended but are not pictured in the photo are Roberta Harris, Telmar Young, and Bill Young. (Contributed photo)