OCHS Class of 1950 holds reunion

Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1950 gathered Friday, Sept. 27 for a 69-year class reunion. The event was held at Cross Creek Resort. Class members in attendance include, from left: Row 1 - Jessie Mast Macko, Marguerite Driscoll, Marilyn Dodds Stiver, Ruth Feeley Thompson, Georgia Sharp Burch, Phyllis Uplinger Taylor, Mary Bowersox Prichard; Row 2 - Marshall Mansfield, Calvin Payne, Joseph Goodman, Angela Bruno Prather, Richard Stone, David Hunter, Mary Baker Berlin, Ronald Simons, Allen Fornof and Donald Kleck. (Contributed photo)
