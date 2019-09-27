Members of the Oil City High School Classes of 1948 and 1949 gathered Sept. 7 at Cross Creek Resort to hold a joint class reunion. Marking the 70th anniversary of their high school graduation, the Class of 1949 includes, from left: Row 1 - Violet Rode Spatharos, Margie Simpson Daugherty, Patricia Dykins Deeter, Carl Erickson, Louise Carrier Sheatz, Dora Williams Nageli; Row 2 - Abbie Beary Porterfield, Bob Young, Tony Oleksak, Barb Lowry Perry, Charlotte "Sneeze" Schneider Slater and Marian Smith Applequist. (Contributed photo)