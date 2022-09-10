Oil City’s Core Goods business will be moving from Seneca Street to a new location on the South Side later this year.
The new site at the corner of Central Avenue and East First Street that formerly housed the Movie Stop and Raymond James will hopefully open by the beginning of November, said Ashley Sheffer, who owns and operates Core Goods.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a pottery showcase and quilt show during The Peanut Butter Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease — the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through Thursday, Sept. 22. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
United Way of Clarion County’s Annual 5K and 10K race is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 24. Race day registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. The 10K will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will immediately follow.
People can step back in time for a multicourse Victorian tea and rub elbows with characters from the oil boom portrayed by student re-enactors, as Titusville’s Tarbell House marks its return from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.