Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.